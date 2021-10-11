ChartEx (CHART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,933.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. ChartEx has a market cap of $440,152.09 and approximately $8,933.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00061404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00125234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,647.19 or 0.99357182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.66 or 0.06171599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002954 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.