Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 153,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,432,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

BURL stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,749. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.37. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

