Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $16.58 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 446,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548,807. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

