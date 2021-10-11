Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $885,000 in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in J2 Global by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,549. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

