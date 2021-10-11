Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $26,765,000. Netflix comprises approximately 3.2% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $633.57. 59,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,510. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $569.28 and its 200 day moving average is $534.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.14.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

