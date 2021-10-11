Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

VLRS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.28. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,337. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

