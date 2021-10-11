Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes $5.83 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,118,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 148,710 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

