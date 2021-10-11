Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDSVF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $11,570.00 on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $7,865.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12,046.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11,362.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,237.68.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

