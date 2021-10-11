CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler Buys 17,150 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 17,150 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,236.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,186,000. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.