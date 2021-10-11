Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of Cintas worth $20,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $402.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

