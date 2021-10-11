Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 3,394.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPTX opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $759.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

