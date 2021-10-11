Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $161.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.