Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.56 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

