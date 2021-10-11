Citigroup Inc. Has $848,000 Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 774,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.