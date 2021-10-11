Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 807.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $7,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,081 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.26 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $717.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.