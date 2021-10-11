Citigroup Inc. Sells 327 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after buying an additional 450,158 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

