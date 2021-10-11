Citigroup Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $295.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.16.

ODFL opened at $287.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.81. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $210,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $291,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

