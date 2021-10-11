Clarity Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,985,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,548,722,000 after buying an additional 1,272,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,745. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

