Clarity Financial LLC Increases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $38,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,063. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

