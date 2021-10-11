Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.74. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.