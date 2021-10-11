Clarity Financial LLC Sells 654 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.07. 41,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

