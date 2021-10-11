Clarity Financial LLC Takes $483,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 167,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,218,056. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

