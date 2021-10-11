Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 3,467,702 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,244,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467,702 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $326,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

