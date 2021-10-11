Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,436,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 287,485 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.50% of Kinder Morgan worth $208,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 589,494 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

KMI stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

