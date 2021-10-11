Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $381.42 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,633,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $381,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $121.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $137.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

