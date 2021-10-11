Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,595 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.88% of Vulcan Materials worth $433,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 231,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,103 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

