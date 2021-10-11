Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,003 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $266,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $167,649,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

