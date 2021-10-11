Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Otis Worldwide worth $281,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

