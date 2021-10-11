Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 165,562 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,817,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,562 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $228,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

