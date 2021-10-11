Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down to $139.66

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $139.66, but opened at $136.15. Cloudflare shares last traded at $139.05, with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $2,135,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,130 shares of company stock worth $84,736,624. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

