Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of RNP opened at $25.90 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

