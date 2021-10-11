Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of RNP opened at $25.90 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.