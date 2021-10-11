Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $18.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.23% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

