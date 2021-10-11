Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

