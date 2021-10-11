Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.57. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

