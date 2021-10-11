Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.18 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $121.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

