Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHEM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHEM stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

