Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mercury General by 57.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE MCY opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.