Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $56.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

