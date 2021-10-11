Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 63,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $49.89.

