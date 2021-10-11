Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,442,000.

Shares of CEM stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

