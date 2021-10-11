Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,656 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PML. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of PML stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

