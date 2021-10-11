Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $76.05 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $152,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,686.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $1,643,355. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

