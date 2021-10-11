Comparing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

66.6% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gazit Globe and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.86 -$190.09 million N/A N/A Retail Value $169.81 million 3.44 -$93.55 million ($4.72) -5.87

Retail Value has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Risk & Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gazit Globe and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25% Retail Value -88.60% -24.08% -12.45%

Summary

Retail Value beats Gazit Globe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.