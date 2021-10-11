Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.52. 3,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,259. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

