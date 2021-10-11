Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $11,772,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.64. 8,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,208. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.35.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

