Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,812.09. 12,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,804.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,559.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

