Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

IBM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,106. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

