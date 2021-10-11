Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.51 on Monday, reaching $338.85. 55,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $357.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

