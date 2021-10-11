ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

COP stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

