ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With an inventory of 4,700 undrilled Permian wells, the firm’s production outlook seems bright. Recently, ConocoPhillips announced an agreement to purchase all of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in the prolific Permian. The deal reflects ConocoPhillips’ aim of broadening its Permian presence. The transaction is highly accretive and involves the acquisition of roughly 225,000 net acres in the heart of the core Delaware basin. The upstream major will also lead energy transitions by improving its targets for Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

COP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.99. 143,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,483,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $75.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

